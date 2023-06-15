(KRON) — Support is pouring in for the family of a two-year-old boy whose legs were crushed by a truck while riding a bicycle in the East Bay.

His injuries are serious, and the child is lucky to be alive. He is being treated at a hospital Thursday night. The family says he was crossing at an intersection in Concord with his mom who taught him to push the button and wait for a green light.

All things he did right but was instead hit by a driver. KRON4 spoke with his dad.

This happened Tuesday at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Cowell Road in Concord. Just as the little boy was leaning his right of way when he was struck by that truck.

The dad says the driver made a right-hand turn and pinned his son under their commercial truck.

James is undergoing his second surgery tonight – with a third on the way next week.

Many people have donated to their GoFundMe page for expenses.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Ice Barbers is hosting an event on Saturday behind a Concord gas station between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 4180 Treat Blvd. There will be cash donations that will be accepted, which will be sent to the family.