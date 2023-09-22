(KRON) — A toddler was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Vallejo, the Vallejo Police Department confirmed.

VPD was called at 11:23 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a local trauma center. Hospital staff told police that a male toddler was taken to the hospital by a family member.

The family member said the shooting happened at a home on the 400 block of Alhambra Avenue. The toddler succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name due to his age.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or via email at Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.