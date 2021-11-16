Toddler, mother hospitalized in Oakley Taco Bell parking lot crash

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A toddler and mother were injured after crashing into a railing outside of a Taco Bell in Oakley, according to city officials.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers arrived at the Taco Bell on Main Street near Big Break Road.

They found a toddler and her mother suffering major injuries.

Due to the severity of their injuries, the two were flown to a hospital in medical helicopters.

The road nearby was closed briefly in order for the helicopters to land.

Authorities say the mother was speeding through the Raley’s parking lot before crashing into a ‘protective bollard at the Taco Bell.’

Police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

If you have any information, you are asked to email OPD@ci.oakley.ca.us.