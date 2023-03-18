1-year-old toddler Caspian Tamulevich last seen Friday evening in the area of the 200 block of Ashbury Street (San Francisco Police Department).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A toddler has been reported missing Friday evening, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. Caspian Tamulevich, 1, was last seen with his mother, Chelsea, at a residential facility on the 200 block of Ashbury Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

However, Chelsea, due to a court order, is not allowed to leave the facility with the child, SFPD said. The mother has no custody rights over Caspian, and she is listed as a child abduction suspect by the department.

Chelsea is described as a 38-year-old white woman, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. SFPD said was last seen wearing all-white clothing.

Caspian is described as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. SFPD posted photos of Chelsea and Caspian below.

Chelsea Tamulevich, 38, is listed as a child abduction suspect by police. (SFPD) (Photo from SFPD)

Officers responded to the report of a missing person at around 6:54 p.m., according to the release.

SFPD said anyone who locates Chelsea Tamulevich and/or Caspian Tamulevich should call 911 and report their current location and physical description. Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” You may remain anonymous.