(KRON) — A 2-year-old toddler who was struck by a commercial truck in Concord earlier this month is in stable condition at Oakland Children’s Hospital, the Concord Police Department said Tuesday. “The family has asked for privacy and no media contact,” police said. “The family has set up a Go Fund Me Page that is providing on the child’s condition.”

The GoFundMe page police link to identifies the child as James, and states that he will “be in the hospital undergoing several surgeries.”

James was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk on June 13 at around 2:15 p.m. when he was struck by the truck. He suffered lower leg injuries as a result of the collision, police said. He was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

One of the photos posted by a woman identifying herself as James’ grandmother in the GoFundMe shows the child riding a purple bike. It’s not known if this was the same bike the toddler was riding when he was struck.

The driver of the truck was cooperative at the scene and continues to be cooperative, police said. The GoFundMe for James’ surgeries has raised over $39,000 so far.