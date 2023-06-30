(KRON) — Bay Area drivers will soon see relief coming their way. Starting July 1, drivers who use express lanes or bridge tolls can get a chance to pay their bill with penalties waived.

Toll agencies charge drivers anywhere from $100 to $500 for each violation, giving a huge blow to many low-income residents. An installment plan for bridge and express lane tolls and DMV fees are also available for eligible low-income households.

KRON On is streaming news live now

To pay your toll debt, call 877-229-8655. The new application process for waivers and payment plans is now open through September 30, 2024.