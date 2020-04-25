Live Now
Tony Bennett invites everyone to sing ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’ at noon

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time.”

Today, Tony Bennett is inviting everyone in the Bay Area to a sing-along of ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco.’

Bennett made the call for #SingOutSF on Twitter Friday asking for everyone to ‘spread the love and strength throughout the bay!’

Join Tony Bennett on Saturday at noon by recording your performance and posting it online. Use the hashtag: #SingOutSF

