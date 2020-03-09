Tony Robbins UPW event in San Jose postponed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins arrives to watch the Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone fight during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Officials announced Monday that Tony Robbins’ Unleash the Power Within (UPW) event planned for this Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15 in San Jose will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, officials said the Tony Robbins team and those at the SAP Center, where the event was scheduled to be held, “has done everything possible up until the last minute, to safely hold the event as planned. However, daily changing conditions, public health & government guidance, international travel restrictions, and escalating distress in Santa Clara County brought on by the unfolding global coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns has forced this decision.”

According to event organizers, 12,000 people were slated to attend the event.

“We know that 12,000 people were still committed to attending this event and we are very conscious of the massive inconvenience that this causes. We encourage you to reach out to your airline and hotel accommodations, many of whom have amended their policies in light of the coronavirus issue,” officials added.

Event organizers said they are already working to reschedule the event “in the near future.”

Those who have registered to attend should look out for further communication from the Tony Robbins team within the next 72 hours for details of your options moving forward.

