SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza joint considered to be a North Beach treasure is teaming up with a local dispensary to offer a cannabis joint with every order of their newest pizza, according to the North Beach Pipeline website.

The pie, created by Tony’s Pizza Napoletana and dubbed the “Up in Smoke Pipeline Pizza,” was created to be paired with a “Tony’s Pizza Joint” from the dispensary. The pizza is topped with “Millionaire’s Bacon,” basil, sweet Pizzuti tomatoes and smoked Maldon salt and finished in a wood-fired oven.

According to the site, the purchase of one Up in Smoke Pipeline Pizza will earn a customer $5 off Tony’s Pizza Joint over at the North Beach Pipeline dispensary. Those who choose to start with their cannabis first can buy a Tony’s Pizza Joint at the dispensary before heading over to Tony’s Pizza for $5 off the Up in Smoke Pizza.

The box that the Up in Smoke Pizza is served in was designed by local artist Jeremy Fish, who is described by the dispensary as the block’s resident artist. Fish shared details of the project on Instagram, saying, “the concept was to get people to come out to our neighborhood, smoke a joint, eat some pizza, then celebrate and explore this historic district in San Francisco.”