MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask.

With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays.

Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently on sale in the Novato location. Although it is around 80 degrees with sunshine outside in Novato, it might be a little difficult to get in the holiday mood.

Christmas decorations are on sale in August at the Novato Costco.

While many Americans don’t start putting up their Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, there are some people who celebrate the holiday as early as September. People in the Philippines are known to celebrate the holiday for more than four months of the year, according to CNBC.

Christmas is 120 days away, but who’s counting?