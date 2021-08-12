Too Good To Go: App fighting food waste by saving leftovers in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – What if we told you, you could get a bag of groceries worth $50, for just under six bucks?

There’s a new company that’s made it’s way to the Bay Area and not only will it help you score that deal but you’ll be helping to fight food waste at the same time.

“It’s so simple to do something that makes sense,” Lucy Basch, co-founder of Too Good To Go, said.

Too Good To Go — It’s the latest worldwide effort to reduce food waste, and a few months ago it made its way to the Bay Area.

“In the Bay Area, we launched not even three months ago and we’ve already saved more than 30,000 meals,” Basch said.

Lucy Basch is the co-founder of Too Good To Go.

The company was created in Denmark five years ago, with the intention and dream of a planet with no food waste.

Now, its 14 million users around the world are using its app to buy products that would otherwise get tossed.

“We connect stores that might have leftovers at the end of the day to consumers, who can pay a small price on the app who can come at the end of the day and collect food,” Basch said.

All you have to do is download the app and set your location. It will automatically show you which restaurants and grocery stores near you are offering deals, like Luke’s Local in San Francisco.

“The minimum amount of one of these bags should be $18, but typically on average our bags are filled with at least $55 worth of food,” general manager Alejandro Palomares said.

Luke’s Local sells about six bags a day at the Too Good To Go rate of $5.99.

Customers can find anything from bacon to fresh produce, cupcakes, and bread in their bags.

“It’s items that are super fresh still, they’re just past their best buy date. We have fresh salads that just passed by one day,” Palomares said.

General manager, Alejandro Palomares, says being able to reduce waste and bring in new customers is a big benefit.

“There’s not a lot of work involved and you’re able to sell something you would’ve just tossed before,” Palomares said.

There’s no joining fee for businesses or customers. Too Good To Go just takes a flat rate of $1.79 on each bag.

Here in the Bay, there’s even a donate feature encouraging users to help fight food insecurity with the SF-Marin Food Bank.

“That’s kind of closing the loop — You can fight food waste and fight food insecurity. We create win, win, win solutions, and together we’re saving thousands of meals every day,” Basch said.

Each business sets up its own pick-up time windows. Currently, close to 400 businesses in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Oakland are partners of Too Good To Go.