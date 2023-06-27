(KRON) — A compactor worth $13,500 was stolen from a Morgan Hill construction site, the city’s police department said Tuesday. The tool was eventually recovered and a suspect was arrested.

The theft happened on June 12 at a construction site near West Main Ave. and Hale Ave. Morgan Hill Police Department officers arrived to find that the compactor, several hand tools and several power tools were missing.

MHPD said that the suspect vehicle was a Honda van, and its registered owner had a history of theft. An officer found the compactor for sale online.

After online messaging, the person selling the tool agreed to meet to near City Sports Club in San Jose. Police said a white truck circled the parking lot but eventually drove away. The truck was registered to the same person who owns the van.

Police stopped the truck, but the compactor was not in it. MHPD later executed a search warrant on a home and found the missing hand and power tools. The suspect eventually led detectives to an encampment behind City Sports, and the compactor was there.

The suspect was arrested, and their case was sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

MHPD said it still does not know how the suspects transported the heavy compactor from the construction site to the encampment.