Tougher mask requirements in Contra Costa County begin Monday

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If you live in Contra Costa County, Monday morning you will have to wear a mask if you are outdoor dining. Also, indoor church services will also have to stop for now.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2020, indoor worship services will be temporarily prohibited.

Services held earlier on Sunday, July 12, are not subject to this change.

Outdoor activities, such as worship services or social protesting are still allowed but participants must follow health guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing.

Outdoor dining is still allowed, however under the new guidelines, customers must keep their facial coverings on at all times, with the exception of when they are eating or drinking.

Masks should be worn when ordering, waiting for food, etc. The new order also provides additional guidance to businesses that serve alcohol with meals.

Extended family social bubbles may continue to meet but, similarly, must use face coverings with the exception of when they are eating or drinking.

Again these go into effect Sunday night so if you had church plans for tomorrow you can still attend.

