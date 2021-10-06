Tour one of the Fleet Week ships

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson was live from one of the Navy’s newest destroyers that will be featured in this year’s Fleet Week.

People can start taking tours on the USS Michael Monsoor starting today. Tours are also available tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It will also be open on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The ship is the second of three Zumwalt class destroyers that utilize new guided missile technology.

KRON4 also spoke with Daniel Blas, a Bay Area native, on what it’s like to be home while representing the Navy and his country.