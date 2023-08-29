(BCN) — Tourism to Point Reyes National Seashore contributed $149 million to the local economy in 2022, a new report from the National Park Service shows.

According to the report, the park hosted 2.3 million visitors supporting 1,120 jobs in local communities, as tourists spent an estimated $117 million in those communities.

“People come to Point Reyes National Seashore to relax and enjoy any number of activities the park has to offer including wildlife viewing, hiking and camping,” superintendent of Point Reyes National Seashore Craig Kenkel explained.

Nationally, the report conducted by park service economists found that in 2022, nearly 312 million park visitors spent around $23.9 billion in communities within 60 miles of a national park, supporting 378,400 jobs.

The cumulative benefit of park tourism to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion in 2022, with the lodging sector producing the highest direct effects ($9 billion in economic output) and the restaurant sector producing the second greatest impact ($4.6 billion in economic output).

Alongside the report, authors produced an interactive tool where users can explore various national parks’ visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies.

Yearly economic trend data is also available. NPS’s interactive tool can be found at the following link.

