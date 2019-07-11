Tourist visiting San Francisco museum hit by car driven by burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tourist visiting the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco with his teenage son is suffering from life threatening injuries after he saw two men trying to break into his rental car in the museum’s parking lot.

“There were two males occupying a silver possibly BMW breaking into cars in the area,” said San Francisco Police Sgt. Eric Mahoney. “The victim was a victim of the car burglary [and] was attempting to take photos of the suspects and suspect vehicles at which time the suspect vehicle struck the victim causing severe injuries.”

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at about 4 p.m.

Some visiting the museum had heard about the incident, but almost all were well aware of San Francisco’s car break-in problem.

“I usually carry big bag so I can carry everything in my bag,” said one visitor.

There are signs in the parking lot reminding people to leave anything visible in their cars and most were adhering to that advice.

“We have all our electronics, we have nothing in the car and we stay by the car and keep an eye on it,” said another visitor.

Auto burglaries in San Francisco are down 14 percent this year compared to last, but it’s still happening.

The tourist injured Tuesday was first reported by police to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police are searching for the two suspects in the burglary and hit-and-run.

They were last seen driving a 4-door BMW.



