Town of Guerneville completely evacuated due to LNU Lightning Complex Fires

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Bright blue skies on one side of downtown Guerneville, brown smokey skies on the other. The entire town is under an evacuation order.

“We definitely need those who have not heeded to the warning and left the area to do so,” Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal, said.

Video from earlier Friday morning shows a large house on fire on Wallace Creek Road near Mill Creek Road in the Healdsburg area.

This is the Wallbridge Fire, one that crews are most concerned about in Sonoma County and specifically in Guerneville.

“We knew this was going to be bad on Monday when the lightning strike fires happened. We packed Monday night and we have just kind of been on stand by ever since,” Iris Gradunov said.

Some neighbors in nearby Cazaderos have been keeping a close eye on the ridge.

They see a glow every night but are staying home for now.

“We have been so lucky where we are and who we have on this fire. We have got a crew of I believe 6 local neighbors who have their personal equipment out on the ridges and they’ve been working all night long so it’s been a pretty incredible neighborly effort out here,” Gradunov said.

Winds have picked up concerning firefighters that they may push the fire to higher elevations and into Guerneville, a town that has not seen a fire in a long time.

“There’s a lot of unburned fuels. Fuels that have not seen a substantial fire history in a long time. It’s like that and that’s what makes it a beautiful area people enjoy living amongst the redwoods. It’s a truly beautiful part of Sonoma County,” Lowenthal said.

