PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said there was an immediate threat to homes after a brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials said residents were on a stand-by order for evacuations.

Multi alarm vegetation fire in Port Costa with immediate threat to homes. Residents of Port Costa should prepare to evacuate. Please leave and follow all orders of law enforcement and fire personnel. #phoenixIC — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 23, 2022

Those evacuating are asked to go towards Martinez, Crockett Fire PIO Steve Trotter told KRON4. The sheriff’s department, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are all assisting.

People living in the red area in the map below are under evacuation warnings.

Contra Costa County’s community warning system issued the following instructions for those under evacuation warnings.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. It has burned 20 acres, according to Cal Fire. It has been named the Scenic Fire.

Carquinez Scenic Drive at Winslow Street and at Canyon Lake Drive was closed due to the fire. Amtrak train 543 is also stopped west of Martinez due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.