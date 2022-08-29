FOSTER CITY (KRON) – An alarming number of fish have been seen floating belly up all around the bay, including the waters along the Peninsula.

It’s all due to a harmful algae bloom spreading rapidly across the bay.

Video shows hundreds of small dead fish at the Oakland Yacht Club. The organization says it’s seen all kinds of fish washing up, including striped bass, sturgeon and even sharks.

They’re reporting large-bodied or large numbers of dead fish in several Bay Area waters including at Lake Merritt, the Alameda Estuary, Oyster Point and Sausalito, among others.

These scientists also say it’s highly unusual to see these type of fish wash ashore.

These massive fish kills we’re seeing is prompting environmental groups to suggest people and pets stay out of the water around the bay.