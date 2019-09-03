Toxic algae warning for certain lakes, reservoirs in Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The holiday weekend came with a warning for people headed to certain lakes and reservoirs around the region.

There’s something in the water that could potentially make you and your pets sick.

Almaden Lake is closed due to high levels of toxic algae.

Toxic algae has killed dogs across the country this summer and now California is on alert as well.

Warning signs are posted at Almaden Lake Park and across town at Lake Cunningham.

Richard Pena went for a walk this morning but he left his dog at home after the state water resources control board issued a warning about harmful blue-green algae, which can make people sick and kill animals.

The Water Board released a map of the lakes and reservoirs with a dangerous level of toxic algae, which includes Almaden Lake and Lake Cunningham in San Jose, Quarry Lakes in Fremont as well as Big Bear Lake, Lake Elsinore and San Luis Reservoir, among others.

As he picnicked with his family, Mark Tavela said his kids would be going nowhere near the water.

Blue-green algae produce toxins called cyanobacteria.

They occur naturally in freshwater but can proliferate during warm weather.

Algae blooms have plagued Lake Cunningham for years.

Richard Pena said he knows of at least two dogs who got sick after their owners ignored those warning signs.

The algae can also harm fish.

Despite that, there were several people fishing but said they were ‘catch and release’ fishermen.