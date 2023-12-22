(KRON) — With the return of winter rains, mushrooms are popping up in East Bay Regional Parks. “Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful — but some of them contain dangerous toxins,” park officials wrote.

The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms. Both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season growing near oak trees.

Collecting any mushrooms in East Bay Regional Parks is not allowed, park officials said.

The death cap and western destroying angel mushrooms contain amatoxins, molecules that are deadly to many animals.

The mushrooms can be lethal to humans and pets if consumed, according to the East Bay Regional Park District. Symptoms may not appear until 12 hours after consumption, beginning as severe gastrointestinal distress and progressing to liver and kidney failure if treatment is not sought immediately.

(Images via East Bay Regional Park District)

Park officials wrote, “The death cap is a medium to large mushroom that typically has a greenish-gray cap, white gills, a white ring around the stem, and a large white sac at the base of the stem. It was accidentally introduced to North America on the roots of European cork oaks and is now slowly colonizing the west coast. The western destroying angel is a medium to large mushroom that usually has a creamy white cap, white gills, a white ring around the stem that can disappear with age, and a thin white sac at the base. Unlike the death cap, it is a native California mushroom.”

While the death cap and western destroying angel mushrooms are responsible for most cases of mushroom poisonings in California, deadly toxins can also be found in Galerina and Lepiota wild mushroom species, which also grow in the Bay Area.

The East Bay Regional Park District is comprised of 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails.