Track COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Santa Clara County with new online tool

Santa Clara County, Calif. (KRON) — After reports showed that nearly two million Santa Clara County residents are still waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the county launched a new online dashboard to track the number of vaccine doses given.

All 16 county health care providers are listed on the new dashboard, including source of vaccine allocation, first doses received, first doses administered, second doses received, second doses administered, and appointments scheduled within the next seven days.

Courtesy: Santa Clara County

Palo Alto Medical Foundation (Sutter), Federal Pharmacy Partnerships Program with CVS/Walgreens, Indian Health Center, and VA Palo Alto Health Care System are not required to report due to receiving doses directly from the federal government.

The new dashboard will be updated daily as the county says the new dashboard aims to “provide an information snapshot to the public to better understand the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines throughout our community.”

Click here to visit the new dashboard.