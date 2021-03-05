Track the rain: How it will impact your weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is on the way after a few days of dryness.

Don’t let the clear, sunny skies on Friday fool you!

“There’s really no major shield of cloud cover ahead of the rain fall tonight,” KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, because the rain fall is expected to be pretty light.

But it’s just a preview of some heavier showers to come in the next week:

The National Weather Service said light showers will arrive in the North Bay from 9 p.m. and quickly move south into Saturday morning.

Another system will bring multiple days of rainfall to start the upcoming work week. And with cooler temperatures, expect to grab your coziest outfits!

Rain is most likely Monday-Wednesday, but the National Weather Service predicts rain may persist into Thursday.

Even though Friday’s rain is light, plan to take cover during your Friday night out. Shrable said it will be a good dose of rain all at once before the showers move onward.