Track the rain: First of three storms soak Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The first of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon in the North Bay. The rest of the Bay Area won’t get light to moderate rain until Thursday night.

As mentioned earlier, rain returns to the Bay Area & Central Coast on Thursday, mainly after sunrise. Rain showers will then linger into Thursday night or early Friday morning. Here's a look at one forecast model showing rain spreading inland across the region.

There will be an increase in cloud coverage overnight Wednesday, so any Thursday morning drives should be clear and dry.

But around noon is when showers will begin to strike the North Bay. A few hours later, rain will be more widespread throughout the Bay Area.

In the heart of the Bay Area, rainfall amounts could be a nice little soaker with upwards of a half an inch of rain.

Additionally, mountains are expected to get lots of snow, maybe a foot to a foot-and-a-half across some of the higher peaks.

Wet weather is expected to clear out by Valentine’s Day on Sunday, but additional rainfall could return early next week.