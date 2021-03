SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Grab your blankets tonight and umbrellas for tomorrow! Rain is returning to the Bay Area.

Showers are expected to spread across the Bay Area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Possible thunderstorms will continue Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain totals through late Monday will range from 0.10″ to 0.50″, and up to 0.75″ in the coastal hills.

Mountain snow is also forecast across the Bay Area and Central Coast.