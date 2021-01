SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 11: A pedestrian walks in the rain next to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on December 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is being hit with a severe storm that is bringing high winds and heavy rain that have toppled trees and caused local flooding. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is on its way to the Bay Area!

The National Weather Service says the region can expect wet weather overnight, with a slight change of pop-up thunderstorms on Friday.

The sea breeze will bring cooler and cloudier weather to the Bay Area.

The cooling trend and wetter weather are then likely to continue into next week.

Next round of rain arriving tonight…here's a look at one computer model showing showers tonight into early Saturday. This system will also bring much cooler weather to the Bay Area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/GjaU0q1l4W — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2021