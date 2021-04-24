Track the storm: Much-needed April showers headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Much-needed April showers are in the forecast this weekend across the Bay Area.

Light showers began to sprinkle the North Bay Saturday afternoon, and may spread along the San Francisco Peninsula as well.

But the main storm arrives Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Widespread light rain will start to arrive in the North Bay shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

For the rest of the Bay Area, we’re going to seem some light to moderate rain by midmorning.

Radar 4 is tracking light scattered hit/miss rain in the #NorthBay right now through tonight. Could see some light showers spread along the #SanFrancisco Peninsula as well. The main storm arrives Sunday morning through the afternoon. Hour by hour storm details at @kron4news 6 pm pic.twitter.com/Zo2GeUtoKF — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) April 24, 2021

The threat of possible pop-up thunderstorms has extended to the East Bay and North Bay valleys Sunday afternoon.

If thunderstorms do form, we could see small hail and gusty winds, along with heavy downpours.

Most valleys in the Bay Area will get about a quarter of an inch of rain or less, and about double those amounts for the highest peaks.

Breezy winds are also expected, about 30 miles per hour.

Check back for updates on the upcoming storm.