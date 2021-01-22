Track Bay Area rain: When and where it’s showering

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is starting the weekend with wet weather and slick roads.
Showers began overnight Thursday into Friday morning in parts of the region, with slippery roads already seen well before sunrise.
Showers reached San Francisco by 4 a.m. after falling over the North Bay.
The National Weather Service said there is a chance for thunder and lighting on Friday.
Rain showers will diminish from north to south with only lingering showers remaining over the Central Coast by nighttime, NWS says.
The road is always most slippery at the start of rainfall, so early morning drivers will have to be more careful than usual.
Drive 5-10 mph slower, keep a distance from other drivers and have your headlights on anytime the wipers are on, even during the day.