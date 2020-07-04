Tracking coronavirus hot spots in California

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in California and most parts of the United States.
The state reported nearly 6,000 new cases Friday.
The current California counties trending now are hot spots are:
- Los Angeles: 1,853 cases
- Riverside: 717 cases
- San Diego: 582 cases
- San Joaquin: 246 cases
- Alameda: 245 cases
- Santa Clara: 177 cases
Note: This list will be updated as new information is reported
As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the Bay Area surpassed 26,400, while the number of deaths neared 600.
Marin County was added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list Friday. This after the current outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, where two death rows inmates died Friday due to coronavirus complications.
Marin joins Santa Clara and Solano counties, who were on the watch list on Monday.
