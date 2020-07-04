Tracking coronavirus hot spots in California

San Francisco police officer cadets distribute face masks to people at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in California and most parts of the United States.

The state reported nearly 6,000 new cases Friday.

The current California counties trending now are hot spots are:

Los Angeles: 1,853 cases

Riverside: 717 cases

San Diego: 582 cases

San Joaquin: 246 cases

Alameda: 245 cases

Santa Clara: 177 cases

Note: This list will be updated as new information is reported

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the Bay Area surpassed 26,400, while the number of deaths neared 600.

Marin County was added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list Friday. This after the current outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, where two death rows inmates died Friday due to coronavirus complications.

Marin joins Santa Clara and Solano counties, who were on the watch list on Monday.

Latest News Headlines: