Tracking the housing market: See what you can get in Contra Costa County

MARTINEZ Calif. (KRON) – The median price for a home in California is $635,000, according to Zillow.

High on a hill, seated on a 5,000-square foot lot, a brisk walk up a sloped driveway and a series of stairs lead to a home in Martinez — about 30-miles away from San Francisco.

Hitting the market at $725,000.

“You can go to Tahoe, you can go to the south bay, so it’s a very convenient location. And, you know, that’s why so many people want to live here,” realtor David Brokman said.

RE/MAX Gold realtor David Brokman says the offers started pouring in just hours after the home was listed.

A loft-style living space with a custom kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage — spread across three levels attracting interest from a variety of people looking for the right fit.

“Families and some couples. So, there’s obviously a lot of interest. Real estate is a very tight market right now,” Brokman said.

This home was built in 1990 so it’s 31 years old, but with the upgrades, it feels and looks brand new.

“A house like this with a standard down payment of anywhere from five to ten percent, depending on your interest rate — about 4,000 {dollars} a month,” broker Mark Ross said.

Certainly not cheap but a bargain if you see the glass as half full.

Martinez-based broker Mark Ross with Ross Company Realtors says housing inventory is down throughout the Bay Area, making for a competitive market for buyers.

Ross says over the next year, he expects prices will only go up.

“Bay Area wide it can go up into the five to eight percent,” Ross said.

Get your finances in order, find a good broker and realtor, and be aggressive when you find what you would be happy calling your next home.