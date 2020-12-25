Tracking the storm: Christmas Day rain coming to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It was a dry Christmas Eve in the Bay Area Thursday — but that will soon change.

Within the next 24 hours, the dryness will turn into a damp Christmas around the Bay Area.

If you have any outdoor Christmas plans, you might want to move them inside.

Rain will return to the Bay Area on Christmas Day, starting with light to moderate rain totals in the North Bay around noon.

It will become more widespread as the storm shifts to the south and east.

Although the drying trend will continue for Saturday, another round of wet weather will again make its way back to the Bay Area by Sunday night through Monday.