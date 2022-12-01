SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day.

The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long as previously anticipated and the storm may clear out by the afternoon.

Nonetheless by that time San Francisco and most other Bay Area locales should expect a sixth of an inch of rainfall, with Santa Rosa seeing four-fifths of an inch.

5:20 a.m. – Latest Weather Forecast

KRON4’s John Shrable said that between 6 and 7 a.m. rain is expected in San Francisco, with the heaviest near the coastline on the Peninsula, especially in the Santa Cruz mountains. Around 10-11 a.m. San Jose will bear the brunt of the storm, and though sunshine is expected later today it isn’t expected to warm up much.

5:05 a.m. – Major gusts of wind in San Rafael

KRON4’s Sara Stinson said that while rain is coming down, the key issue at the moment in San Rafael is gusts of wind.

“The rain with it comes sideways,” she said. “Not a lot of puddling on the road yet, that’s because the rain is starting to pick up.”

CHP is at the scene of a spun-out car in Lucas Valley.

Alex Baker contributed reporting.