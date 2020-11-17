Tracking the storm: Rain in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is having a week of wet weather.

The North Bay began seeing drizzle early Tuesday morning starting around 4 a.m. San Francisco will begin to see rain from 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the Bay Area will see the light rain become pouring showers with up to 1.5 inches of rainfall through Wednesday — you don’t want to forget your raincoats and umbrellas!

Track the rain here with our interactive radar

For those commuting or getting errands done on a rainy day, don’t forget to:

  • Reduce your speed to 5-10 mph lower than usual
  • Turn on headlights, even during the daytime
  • Keep a good following distance behind the car ahead of you

Roads are at most slippery when rain first begins.

