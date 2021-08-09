Tracking when the delta variant will peak in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The peak of the delta virus surge could still be a few weeks away.

Healthcare professionals say what we do between now and then will determine how bad it will be when it arrives.

The COVID-19 delta variant is more contagious, and it is surging here in the Bay Area, but when will this current wave of the virus reach its’ peak for hospitalizations and deaths?

Nailing down an exact timeline for the virus to peak is a moving target with several variables impacting the ascension.

Dr. Karin Shavelson of MarinHealth Medical Center breaks down some of the key factors.

“For example, school’s reopening… how will that impact the peak? Travel. Everyone is traveling for vacation for the summertime and that means you’re mixing with people from other parts of the country where there’s a lot more COVID. “”There’s a lot we can’t predict, unfortunately. I’m being asked a lot of questions… ‘Can I have my wedding in September? Can I go to Hawaii in October?’ My answer is ‘I don’t know yet.”

San Francisco department of public health director Grant Colfax.

“While this 4th surge will present challenges, we are in a much better place. Our behavior in the coming weeks will also play a huge role in how bad the peak will be when it does arrive.”

Health officials advise if you’re not feeling well to go get tested.

Dr. Shavelson says above all else, if you haven’t done so already, get vaccinated.