Tractor fire, fuel spill prompts lane closures on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – A severe traffic alert has been issued in the Livermore area after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Thursday.

It happened just before noon on westbound I-580 west of Greenville Road.

The right and center lanes remain blocked at this time.

Drivers should expect delays or plan to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

