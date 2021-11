PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A tractor trailer caught fire on the highway on Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic for commuters.

Authorities are still responding to the fire on westbound I-580 at Santa Rita Rd as of 8:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol said the right lane and exit ramp remain blocked, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

A KRON4 viewer sent video of the huge fire.