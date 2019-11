GILROY (KRON) – A severe traffic alert has been issued in Gilroy after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the accident occurred on southbound 101 at Masten Avenue.

All lanes are closed at this time.

ONGOING: Overturned Tractor Trailer Accident on Southbound US-101 at Masten Ave in Gilroy. All Lanes Remain Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 11, 2019

CHP is diverting traffic off to San Martin Avenue.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use an alternate route.

At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening.

