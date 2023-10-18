(KRON) – San Leandro resident Natasha Jimenez-Pazo was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Feb. 27 on West Eleventh Street near El Portal Street in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Jimenez-Pazo, 32, is accused of striking a pedestrian with a vehicle resulting in the death of an unidentified adult male.

Dublin Police Services officers assisted the Tracy PD Traffic Safety Unit with the arrest on the 7000 block of Village Parkway in Dublin.

According to TPD, officers were able to locate video from nearby cameras to identify the involved vehicle, a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The involved Sonata was located in the Bay Area and has been impounded for evidence processing.

Jimenez-Pazo was arrested on multiple felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing death, and hit and run resulting in death.

Jimenez-Pazo was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is currently held on $2 million bail.