(WFLA/KRON) — Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup has been recalled because it contains something… unexpected. The recall is due to insects in the frozen broccoli florets, according to an announcement from the store.

The Food and Drug Administration reported that along with California locations, the recall also affects products across Illinois, Florida, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The recall affects nearly 10,889 products.

The store also announced it is recalling a cooked falafel product in some states due to rocks. The recall does not include California.

The grocery chain also recalled two cookie products, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Cholate Chunk and Almond Cookies, last week that may have contained rocks.