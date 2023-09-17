(KRON) — A traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe has made its way into the Bay Area. On Friday night, the legendary Hokule’a Canoe docked in Sausalito.

The double-hulled canoe is well known for reviving the lost art of Polynesian voyaging and navigation. The Hokule’a is currently on a four-year circumnavigation voyage of the Pacific Ocean that started in Alaska.

It will cover an estimated 43,0000 nautical miles and visit nearly 100 indigenous territories. The goal is to educate communities on the vital importance of caring for the planet and make connections between indigenous communities across the Pacific Ocean.

“There’s been a glorious history on this earth which includes a lot of extraction and pollution, but not a lot of caring. So, for us, it’s about connecting with people,” said Bruce Blankenfeld of the Polynesian Voyaging Society. “It’s a learning journey, it’s sharing. We don’t have all the answers, but I think collectively if you keep talking about it, you’ll find a path.”

The Hokule’a canoe will be docked in Sausalito until next weekend when the crew will cross the bay to visit San Francisco. They will hold a free event in Aquatic Park on Sunday, Sept. 24 with cultural tributes and a focus on honoring Maui.

The event is scheduled to be from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information about the event.