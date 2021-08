SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound I-280 at Cesar Chavez Street due to a freeway shooting investigation.

The CHP opened all lanes just before 1:00 p.m.

All southbound ramps at King Street, 6th Street and Mariposa Street were closed during the investigation.

Police advise motorists to use US-101 as an alternate route as residual traffic may impact the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.