PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A severe traffic alert has been issued on northbound Highway 1 in Pacifica following a collision.

The collision happened north of Devil’s Slide Trail blocking all lanes.

According to 511 SF Bay, there were injuries reported. It is unclear how many people were injured.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound CA-1 North of Devil's Slide Trail in Pacifica. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 8, 2021

At this time, there is no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Check back for updates as this is developing.