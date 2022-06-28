SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police are in the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue in the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run.

The victim is an adult male pedestrian who was killed on scene. The collision was reported at 4:46 a.m.

This is the 32nd fatal traffic incident and the 34th victim this year in the South Bay city. He was also the 20th pedestrian fatality.

Traffic will be diverted in both directions on South Jackson Avenue between Kammerer and San Antonio and an update will be issued when the lanes reopen.