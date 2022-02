BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash Thursday morning blocked the right lanes going northbound on Highway 101 in Brisbane, according to a 511 alert.

That accident has been addressed and all lanes are now open, the agency said.

Authorities did not clarify how many people or how many cars were involved in the crash.

The agency said the crash happened north of Sierra Point Pkwy in Brisbane.