(KRON) — A traffic collision on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is causing delays Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 10:30 a.m., CHP reported a non-injury collision occurred on the eastbound lanes of the bridge. The number three lane is currently blocked.

Drivers are advised to expect delays as crews work to clear the lane. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is developing news. Stick with us for updates.