SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Expect traffic delays in Santa Clara this morning, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Police and fire departments are on the scene of “a major injury traffic collision” that has led to a closure of the Montague Expressway at De La Cruz Boulevard.

Drivers are being asked to “avoid the area until further notice” or, alternatively, to “slow down [and] follow the instructions of staff on scene.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.