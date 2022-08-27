Officers responded to a car crash near Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way (Concord Police Department).

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays.

A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce if there were any injuries.

The crash was first tweeted at 4:07 p.m. Earlier that afternoon, there was another traffic collision on Clayton Road near Marclair Drive, which is approximately two miles northeast of Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way.

The Concord Police Department did not announce if there were injuries in either incident.