(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Friday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland.

The collision, which was first reported at 1:44 a.m., occurred near the 66th Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The CHP reported at 2:19 a.m. three southbound lanes of the highway were closed and a Sig-alert was issued. As of 4 a.m., the lanes were still closed, according to the CHP.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.