SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a traffic death early Friday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in an incident in the area of North 1st Street and the Montague Expressway.

People are being asked to use alternate routes as “traffic will be impacted while we conduct this investigation.”

Around 8 a.m. Friday, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Russell Davis told KRON4 that the vehicle had collided with another after a pursuit.

The incident started at 1:11 a.m. Friday, when a sheriff’s office sergeant located a vehicle that’d been in a recent carjacking, Davis stated.

“The suspect vehicle failed to yield to the patrol vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with a bystander vehicle in the area of First Street at Montague Expressway, in the city of San Jose,” Davis stated. “There were a total of 4 occupants inside the suspect vehicle. 3 of the 4 occupants were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The male driver of the suspect vehicle was unresponsive at the time of the traffic collision. Life saving measures were immediately provided and the male driver was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.”

The identity of the deceased driver has not been confirmed by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office. The driver of the bystander vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The SJPD is now in charge of the traffic investigation, Davis stated, since the collision occurred in its jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.