Traffic nightmare expected in SF ahead of Giants, Warriors, Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Halloween is weeks away, but traffic is going to look extra spooky in San Francisco on Friday.

With Los Angeles in town, and Fleet Week underway, parking and traffic throughout the city is expected to be chaotic.

One of the biggest rivalries in sports history kicks off Friday night at Oracle Park as the Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

And the California rivalries continue beyond baseball.

On top of the MLB Playoffs happening in the City, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

The Giants game is set for 6:37 p.m. and about 20 minutes later — just down the street — Steph Curry and the Dubs will be in action at Chase Center.

Though an exciting time for Bay Area sports, it’s expected to be both a traffic and parking nightmare.

And with it being a Friday night and the end of normal rush hour traffic, fans should plan ahead.

For baseball fans heading to Oracle Park, there are many parking lots and garages in the area. Fans can reserve parking in advance and find additional options by tapping here.

Visit the Chase Center website for tips and parking options ahead of the Warriors game.